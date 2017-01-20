Hayes notched two assists -- one shorthanded -- and fired six shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Leafs.

He helped out on J.T. Miller's eventual game-winner and Michael Grabner's third-period shortie that sealed the deal. Hayes has been an impressively regular scoresheet presence over the last three weeks, ripping off a dozen points and a plus-6 rating in 10 games. Crucially, he's taken 25 shots in that span, representing a major rise from his prior production in that category. Hayes is now just a single point shy of matching last year's 36, and his career-high total of 45 from his rookie season is almost certain to be surpassed as well.

