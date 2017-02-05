Hayes (lower body) has about a 50-50 chance to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Hayes was expected to miss between two and three weeks after suffering a lower-body injury Jan. 22, placing a return Tuesday right in the middle of that timetable. Another official update on the winger's status should provide more clarity closer to the game, but it's a good sign for the Rangers and fantasy owners alike that he's nearly ready to go.