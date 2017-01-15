Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Dials in another two-point effort
Hayes set up two goals Saturday -- including one shorthanded -- in a 5-4 road loss to the Canadiens.
Hayes is having a remarkable year. The 24-year-old has already churned out 20 helpers and 33 total points to complement a plus-17 rating. However, the fun doesn't stop there, as he's manufactured three game-winning goals and seven points on special teams. Enjoy the spectacle.
