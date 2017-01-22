Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Leaves game Sunday
Hayes (lower body) left Sunday's game against Detroit in the second period and won't return, Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News reports.
The winger has been hot lately, with seven points in his last six games, including three multi-point performances. If he's forced to miss time, it would likely end that hot streak, and could force the Rangers to pull someone up from the AHL, given that they currently have only four centers on the roster.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Collects two points in win•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Dials in another two-point effort•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Scores twice during win over Flyers•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Turns assist trick against Coyotes•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Scores late game-winner on power play•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Looking to snap scoreless skid•