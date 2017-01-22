Hayes (lower body) left Sunday's game against Detroit in the second period and won't return, Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News reports.

The winger has been hot lately, with seven points in his last six games, including three multi-point performances. If he's forced to miss time, it would likely end that hot streak, and could force the Rangers to pull someone up from the AHL, given that they currently have only four centers on the roster.

