Hayes (lower body) is now on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The rising star was given a return timetable of 2-to-3 weeks, and he's about half of the way there. Hayes is starting 61.6 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone this season, yet he's still managed 13 goals and 22 helpers to complement a plus-10 rating. We suggest tracking his progress carefully, as he can be a difference maker in fantasy hockey when healthy.