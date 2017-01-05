Hayes scored two goals, registered three shots on net and posted a plus-3 rating during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

In line for a career year, the versatile 24-year-old forward is now up to 13 goals and 30 points through 41 games for the campaign. Hayes has negative regression ahead of his 18.8 shooting percentage, and he isn't a go-to scorer for New York. However, the Rangers are scoring enough for Hayes to get his, and he is just kick-starting his prime offensive years. He checks out as a solid asset in the majority of seasonal leagues, and where applicable, his plus-14 rating is a nice bonus.