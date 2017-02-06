Hayes (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game against Anaheim, unless "something changes" in morning skate, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

The forward has missed the last five games after leaving the Jan. 22 game against Detroit. With 35 points in 47 games, averaging 16:49 per game, Hayes was having a nice year before being sidelined. It could take him a game or two to get back to full speed, but after that, expect him to pick up where he left off as a productive member of a Rangers offense that has the second most goals in the league with 175.