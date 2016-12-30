Hayes dished out three helpers -- two on the power play, one on an empty-netter -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over Arizona.

There he is. Fantasy owners had been missing Hayes over the last 15 games, as he'd gone ice cold -- just a single goal, four assists and a minus-4 rating. Before that stretch, the 24-year-old started the season with 19 points and a plus-16 rating through 22 games, and he's got the upside to perform like that every time out; game-to-game consistency, however, has been hard to come by. Even so, the third-year forward is easily on pace to cruise past the 45 points he put up as a rookie.