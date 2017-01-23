Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Will miss 2-3 weeks
Hayes (lower body) will miss 2-3 weeks due to injury.
The forward has been having his best career year, with 35 points in 47 games, so being sidelined risks sending the solid season off the rails. Because of the All-Star break, missing time won't equate to as many missed games as an injury at a different point in the season. Most of Hayes' 16:49 minutes per game will likely go to Oscar Lindberg.
