Rangers' Kevin Klein: Finally sheds monkey from back
Klein finally scored a goal Tuesday against Columbus, ending his 45-game skid to open the 2016-17 season.
A nine-goal scorer in each of the past two seasons, Klein has been crushed by the hammer of regression this year, and it doesn't help that he's taking fewer shots than we've seen from him in a long time. Tuesday's goal was meaningless, but at least he ended streak of four games without a shot on net. On the bright side, owners in specialty formats that count hits and blocked shots should at least be reasonably happy with Klein's production in those categories despite his meager 12 points on the year.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Tallies assist in losing effort•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Dishes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Sets up two in win•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: 'Long shot" to return Monday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Will not travel with team•