Rangers' Kevin Klein: Finally sheds monkey from back

Klein finally scored a goal Tuesday against Columbus, ending his 45-game skid to open the 2016-17 season.

A nine-goal scorer in each of the past two seasons, Klein has been crushed by the hammer of regression this year, and it doesn't help that he's taking fewer shots than we've seen from him in a long time. Tuesday's goal was meaningless, but at least he ended streak of four games without a shot on net. On the bright side, owners in specialty formats that count hits and blocked shots should at least be reasonably happy with Klein's production in those categories despite his meager 12 points on the year.