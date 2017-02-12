Rangers' Kevin Klein: Lights lamp twice in home win
Klein scored a pair of goals with a plus-3 rating and five hits in Saturday's win against the Avalanche.
Klein had no goals over his first 45 goals, but he is making up for lost time lately. The defenseman has lit the lamp three times over the past six outings. He isn't really known for his offensive production, but is an asset in fantasy pools blocked shots (110) and hits (122).
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Finally sheds monkey from back•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Tallies assist in losing effort•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Dishes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Sets up two in win•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein: 'Long shot" to return Monday•