Rangers' Kevin Klein: Lights lamp twice in home win

Klein scored a pair of goals with a plus-3 rating and five hits in Saturday's win against the Avalanche.

Klein had no goals over his first 45 goals, but he is making up for lost time lately. The defenseman has lit the lamp three times over the past six outings. He isn't really known for his offensive production, but is an asset in fantasy pools blocked shots (110) and hits (122).

