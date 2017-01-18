Rangers' Kevin Klein: Tallies assist in losing effort

Klein managed an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-6 loss against Dallas.

He'd gone without a point over his last eight contests, totaling just six shots in that time, and Klein still has just five helpers in his last 27 games. The offensive magic (relatively speaking) that he found over the last two years -- consecutive nine-goal, 17-assist campaigns -- has dissipated this year, as he's still looking for his first goal of 2016-17.