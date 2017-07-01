Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Secures four-year deal with Rangers

Shattenkirk signed a four-year, $26.6 million contract with the Rangers on Saturday, TSN's Frank Seravalli reports.

This was perhaps the most highly anticipated acquisition of the free-agency signing period. Shattenkirk is one of the league's top blueliners, and he represents a clear offensive upgrade over Dan Girardi, who ended up signing with the Bolts -- also on Saturday. Last season, the Capitals acquired Shattenkirk from the Blues as a rental player in a failed bid for the Stanley Cup trophy. But the power-play quarterback with a right-handed shot will return to his home state of New York and presumably slot in alongside Ryan McDonagh. Shattenkirk is an absolute gem in fantasy circles as the owner of 258 points (59 goals, 199 assists) in 425 career games between the Avalanche, Blues, and Caps.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...