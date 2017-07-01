Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Secures four-year deal with Rangers
Shattenkirk signed a four-year, $26.6 million contract with the Rangers on Saturday, TSN's Frank Seravalli reports.
This was perhaps the most highly anticipated acquisition of the free-agency signing period. Shattenkirk is one of the league's top blueliners, and he represents a clear offensive upgrade over Dan Girardi, who ended up signing with the Bolts -- also on Saturday. Last season, the Capitals acquired Shattenkirk from the Blues as a rental player in a failed bid for the Stanley Cup trophy. But the power-play quarterback with a right-handed shot will return to his home state of New York and presumably slot in alongside Ryan McDonagh. Shattenkirk is an absolute gem in fantasy circles as the owner of 258 points (59 goals, 199 assists) in 425 career games between the Avalanche, Blues, and Caps.
