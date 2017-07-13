Play

Andersson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Thursday.

The Rangers just selected Andersson with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old Swede is an excellent two-way forward who possesses the skills necessary to become a scoring-line skater, but he could also develop into a standout role player that thrives in special-teams situations. Andersson has legitimate upside, but outside of dynasty formats, fantasy owners should wait for him to secure a regular role with the Rangers before investing.

