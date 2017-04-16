Hellberg was called up from AHL Hartford on Sunday.

There hasn't been an injury to either of the Leafs' goalies, so it seems like the call-up is just a precaution. With no limit on playoff rosters, there's not much downside. Hellberg only played in two NHL games this year, but he stopped 26 of 28 shots faced in those contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...