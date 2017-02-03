Hellberg was sent down to AHL Hartford on Friday.

From the onset, Hellberg's recall was only going to be temporary as it was a result of Antti Raanta leaving the team for the birth of a child. With Raanta expected to be back in the fold for Sunday's matchup with the Flames, Hellberg became expendable. The 25-year-old has been serviceable this year with the Wolf Pack, as he has posted a 10-9-5 record with a .905 save percentage. With Raanta a potential target for the expansion draft, Hellberg might be worth a look as a stash option in deeper dynasty/keeper leagues.