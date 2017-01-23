Staal (concussion) has been cleared to take contact in practice but won't practice Tuesday or play Wednesday.

Staal remains without a definitive timetable for return, but the news suggests he could return as soon as next Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. The team should continue to update his status as the week progresses, but his clearance for contact is definitely a step in the right direction.

