Staal (concussion) is expected to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Staal's concussion issues have kept the veteran blueliner sidelined since early January, but his return to the lineup appears imminent. Even if it arrives Tuesday, his six points over 40 contests keep the blueliner largely off the radar in most fantasy formats. He does add a bit of value in leagues that tally blocked shots (55), however.