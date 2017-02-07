Staal (illness) will be in the lineup Tuesday to take on the Ducks, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Despite missing Monday's practice, the stay-at-home defenseman will be back in his familiar position on the left side of the Rangers' second pairing for Tuesday's tilt. With just 6 points in 43 games this season, Staal is not a reliable fantasy option.

