Rangers' Marc Staal: Good to go Tuesday
Staal (illness) will be in the lineup Tuesday to take on the Ducks, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
Despite missing Monday's practice, the stay-at-home defenseman will be back in his familiar position on the left side of the Rangers' second pairing for Tuesday's tilt. With just 6 points in 43 games this season, Staal is not a reliable fantasy option.
