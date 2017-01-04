Staal will not play in Wednesday's road contest with the Flyers due to an upper body injury.

Steal recorded two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's loss to the Sabres so the ailment could have been sustained then. The Rangers have two off days in front of them so it's possible the defenseman could be ready in time for their Saturday matchup with the Blue Jackets.

