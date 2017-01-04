Rangers' Marc Staal: Inactive Wednesday with upper body issue
Staal will not play in Wednesday's road contest with the Flyers due to an upper body injury.
Steal recorded two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's loss to the Sabres so the ailment could have been sustained then. The Rangers have two off days in front of them so it's possible the defenseman could be ready in time for their Saturday matchup with the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Producing minimally on offense•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Notches first goal of season•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Seeing slightly increased role early•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Heads into offseason healthy•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Likely returning Saturday•