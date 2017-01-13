Staal is recovering from post-concussion symptoms and his availability for Friday's game is unclear, the New York Post reports.

The injury that kept him out for the Rangers' last two games before the bye week was previously described as an upper-body ailment. Staal didn't skate in practice Thursday and could conceivably be held out of both Friday's and Saturday's games, if not longer. This is the third concussion of his NHL career, so the Rangers will surely play it safe with the veteran blueliner. Adam Clendening will continue suiting up as long as he's out.