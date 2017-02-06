Staal was absent from Monday's practice due to an illness.

Staal should probably be considered questionable against the Ducks on Tuesday given his flu symptoms. The 29-year-old has never been a prolific scorer -- three goals and three assists this season -- with his value coming more as a shutdown defender than anything else. While this makes him hard to replace on the ice, an extended absence is much easier to overcome in fantasy formats. If the Thunder Bay native can't give it a go versus Anaheim, look for Adam Clendening to slot into the Rangers' third pairing.