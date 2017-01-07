Rangers' Marc Staal: Ruled out Saturday
Staal (upper body) will not play Saturday night against the Blue Jackets, NHL.com reports.
By holding the rugged blueliner out of this one, he can be rested through the upcoming five-day bye week. Staal's been relatively durable this campaign, having already played in 40 games while amassing 42 hits and 55 blocked shots.
