Rangers' Marc Staal: Skating before practice
Staal (concussion) has been skating since the end of last week and is "coming along," per coach Alain Vigneault, the New York Daily News reports.
He's still in the concussion protocol, so his return isn't imminent; those few fantasy owners employing the veteran blueliner shouldn't expect his services either Tuesday or Thursday, but it seems conceivable that he might return for Sunday's game in Detroit if he can clear the protocol.
