Hrivik cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday, the New York Daily News reports.

The Slovakian winger didn't do much for fantasy purposes (two assists) while skating in a fourth-line role over 16 NHL games, and with the Rangers' raft of injured forwards now healthy, his services were no longer required. Hrivik has, however, done solid work with the Wolf Pack, netting eight goals and 17 total points in 20 contests.