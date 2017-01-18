Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Dishes three helpers in losing effort

Zuccarello handed out a trio of assists (one on the power play) in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Dallas.

He led all forwards in ice time (19:34) while pushing his point streak to three games. Actually, Zuccarello's now racked up 15 assists and 44 shots on net in his past dozen contests, but he still hasn't scored since mid-December, leaving him stuck on eight goals for the year. There's still plenty of fantasy value here thanks to the helpers, but the Norwegian Hobbit Wizard's decline in goal and power-play production (just seven points) relative to last year must be leaving his fantasy owners with mixed feelings.