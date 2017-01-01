Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Extends point streak with two-assist effort

Zuccarello extended his point streak to six games Saturday, racking up two helpers in a win over Colorado.

It was a very active night for Zuccarello, who fired four shots on goal in 19:34 of ice time. The 29-year-old is up to 29 points in 39 games and has heated up for a Rangers team sitting third in the Eastern Conference standings. Zuccarello is thriving alongside Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider on the top line, so make sure you keep him rolling. He might not come close to the career-high 26 goals he netted last season, but Zuccarello consistently produces offense and is a reliable fantasy option.