Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Plays assist-man with three

Zuccarello compiled three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 7-4 loss to the Wild.

Zuccarello had no issues finding his teammates for the third straight game. The 29-year-old has five helpers in that span -- nine total in December -- but continues to struggle scoring. The shots are there, the winger just can't bury them like he did last year (26 tallies). Zuccarello sported a 15.7 percent scoring clip in his previous campaign, which isn't being replicated this season as he sits just above 10 percent.