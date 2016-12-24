Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Plays assist-man with three

Zuccarello compiled three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 7-4 loss to the Wild.

Zuccarello had no issues finding his teammates for the third straight game. The 29-year-old has five helpers in that span -- nine total in December -- but continues to struggle scoring. The shots are there, the winger just can't bury them like he did last year (26 tallies). Zuccarello sported a 15.7 percent scoring clip in his previous campaign, which isn't being replicated this season as he sits just above 10 percent.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola