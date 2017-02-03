Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Scores first power-play goal since November

Zuccarello broke into double-digit goals Thursday by scoring on a second-period power play in a 2-1 overtime win against Buffalo.

The Sabres' Robin Lehner and the Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist engaged in quite a goalie duel, but Zuccarello broke up the scoreless tie with 2:10 left in the second frame for his first power-play goal since way back on Nov. 1. Despite scoring only four goals of any variety over the 40 games in between, Zuccarello still put up 30 points and 107 shots in that span, demonstrating his ability to make things happen on offense even when the puck isn't bouncing his way.