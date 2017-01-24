Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Scores game-winning against Kings

Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal against Los Angeles on Monday.

The goal increased Zuccarello's point streak to six games, and he now has two goals and 23 points through his past 23 games. The veteran winger owns an unsustainably low 3.0 shooting percentage during the stretch, and after scoring 26 goals last year, there is likely positive regression ahead in the goals column for Zuccarello. However, he also has a rock-solid 38 points through 48 games.