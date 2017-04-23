Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Scores twice in series-clinching win
Zuccarello scored a pair of goals in Saturday's series-clinching Game 6 win over the Canadiens.
Zuccarello only had one point in the series leading up this point, but he came through Saturday when it mattered the most. He plays on the top line with Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider and you knew it wouldn't be long before he made his mark. He isn't known for his production in the postseason, but if the Rangers hope to go on a lengthy run, they'll need more performances from Zuccarello like the one we saw in Game 6.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Back to business Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Unable to suit up for eventual loss•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Racks up three assists against Philadelphia•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Puts up two assists against Kings•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Lights lamp twice in Friday's loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...