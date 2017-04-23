Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Scores twice in series-clinching win

Zuccarello scored a pair of goals in Saturday's series-clinching Game 6 win over the Canadiens.

Zuccarello only had one point in the series leading up this point, but he came through Saturday when it mattered the most. He plays on the top line with Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider and you knew it wouldn't be long before he made his mark. He isn't known for his production in the postseason, but if the Rangers hope to go on a lengthy run, they'll need more performances from Zuccarello like the one we saw in Game 6.

