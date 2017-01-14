Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Unable to buy goal Friday

Zuccarello came up empty on nine shot attempts, but did factor into Chris Kreider's goal Friday in a 4-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.

If you own Zuccarello in fantasy, then we'd hope your league counted all those attempts. The winger was all over the ice, firing between the pipes at least once in each period and taking half of his shots during the man advantage. But as the old adage goes, "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," so give Zuccarello his 'A' for effort and hope he has better luck in Saturday's road game against Montreal. Supported by the rest of the Rangers' high-octane offense, Zuccarello is still paying dividends at a steady rate, having accumulated eight goals and 22 assists in 42 games this season.