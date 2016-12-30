Puempel scored a hat trick of power-play goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over Arizona.

He opened the scoring just 2:24 into the game with a centering pass that deflected off a Coyotes defender's stick and into the net; the 23-year-old snuck in the hat-trick-completing goal on a perfect deflection of his own with only 17 seconds remaining, capping off a startling performance from a guy who had only six career goals coming in. All that damage came in just 12:20 of ice time; with the Rangers' depth on the wings, it's hard to imagine Puempel finding his way into more minutes than that except in case of an injury.