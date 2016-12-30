Puempel scored a hat trick of power-play goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over Arizona.

He opened the scoring just 2:24 into the game with a centering pass that deflected off a Coyotes defender's stick and into the net; the 23-year-old snuck in the hat-trick-completing goal on a perfect deflection of his own with only 17 seconds remaining, capping off a startling performance from a guy who had only six career goals coming in. All that damage came in just 12:20 of ice time; with the Rangers' depth on the wings, it's hard to imagine Puempel finding his way into more minutes than that except in case of an injury.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola