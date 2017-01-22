Puempel (concussion) has been cleared to play, but won't suit up for Sunday's showdown in Detroit, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports. Additionally, Puempel is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

While Puempel appears destined to watch Sunday's game from the press box, his removal from IR suggests that the team may be ready to bring him back for Monday's game against the Kings after an eight-game absence. However, keep in mind that concussions are notoriously tricky injuries to come back from and the young winger has already suffered two this season, so it's hard to pin down exactly when he'll be ready.