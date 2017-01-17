Coach Alain Vigneault said he expects Puempel (concussion) back at practice Wednesday, the New York Daily News reports.

That's assuming he has no setbacks, but Puempel seems to be coming along well, as he's been skating prior to practice along with the also-concussed Marc Staal. However, with the Rangers getting a raft of their top forwards back from injury -- Rick Nash and Pavel Buchnevich just returned at the end of last week, and Mika Zibanejad will be back Tuesday -- it's questionable how Puempel will fit into the lineup even when he's healthy enough to play.