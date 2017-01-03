Rangers' Matt Puempel: Out indefinitely
Puempel is out indefinitely with concussion symptoms.
Puempel has already missed five games due to a concussion this season, so the Rangers will undoubtedly take a highly-cautious approach with the young winger's recovery. The recently recalled Nicklas Jensen will replace Puempel in the Rangers' lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres, and he could be in line for an extended stay with the big club if Puempel is sidelined long term.
