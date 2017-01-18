Puempel (concussion) will stay back in New York as the team travels to face the Maple Leafs.

As expected, Puempel did join the team for practice Wednesday, but will need some more time to fully recover. Additionally, the winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit back up. Since being claimed off waivers from Ottawa, the 23-year-old has missed more games (11) than he has played in (7). Injury woes aside, Puempel has fared significantly better with the Rangers, as he has tallied five goals and one helper in 13 outings.