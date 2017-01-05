Grabner scored two goals, added an assist and posted a plus-4 rating during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

The offensive outburst was Grabner's first multi-point showing since Nov. 21, and through the 19 games between Wednesday's breakout, he had just two goals and four points. With the Rangers dealing with a number of injuries up front, Grabner could see a fleeting uptick in fantasy value because of an extended role, but he shouldn't be confused with a reliable fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Still, his salary and assignment are definitely worth keeping tabs on in daily contests.

