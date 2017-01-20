Grabner scored a pair of third-period goals -- one shorthanded, the other an empty-netter -- to seal the deal in a 5-2 win over the Leafs on Thursday.

With that, the surprisingly valuable winger has shot past 20 goals -- the first time he's reached that mark since way back in 2011-12 with the Islanders, when he did so for the second consecutive season. That said, Grabner's sitting on a career-high shooting percentage (by far) of 21.6, so a slowdown should be expected -- although, to be fair, we've been saying that all year, and yet he still has seven goals in his last six games. Furthermore, that career-best plus-23 rating doesn't appear poised to drop anytime soon.