Grabner scored his 23rd goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over Calgary.

Grabner's outstanding season continues, as he's already posted his highest goal output since 2010-11 and is sporting a plus-22 rating. He's currently skating on the third line and not playing on the power play, but Grabner's speed and lethal shot make him a fantasy weapon no matter where he is slotted in the lineup. The former Islander won't post a huge point total, but he's a solid goal scorer who is worth owning in most leagues.