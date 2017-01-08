Grabner scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in the 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

He assisted Oscar Lindberg's goal in the first and found the net in the second, but his second goal with 17 seconds left in regulation handed the Rangers the victory. Grabner is vastly outplaying his preseason ADP, as he already has 18 goals and 26 points in 41 games. Last season, he scored nine goals and 18 points in 80 games. He has a chance to set new career highs in both the goals and points categories.