Grabner scored two goals (one an empty-netter) in the third period of Tuesday's win over Anaheim.

He also put a season-high-tying six shots on net. Grabner now has 25 goals, which shockingly has him just five shy of Sidney Crosby's league-leading 30. No one saw this career-best season coming, and yet he just keeps at it. Grabner's shooting percentage is still rather high at 20.8, but he's been pouring shots on net quite consistently of late, which could mitigate any regression he experiences down the stretch.