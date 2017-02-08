Rangers' Michael Grabner: Seals win with two more goals
Grabner scored two goals (one an empty-netter) in the third period of Tuesday's win over Anaheim.
He also put a season-high-tying six shots on net. Grabner now has 25 goals, which shockingly has him just five shy of Sidney Crosby's league-leading 30. No one saw this career-best season coming, and yet he just keeps at it. Grabner's shooting percentage is still rather high at 20.8, but he's been pouring shots on net quite consistently of late, which could mitigate any regression he experiences down the stretch.
More News
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Helps put out Flames with multi-point effort•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Clears 20 goals for first time since 2011-12•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Records three points in victory over Blue Jackets•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Breaks out with three-point night•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Will play Thursday•
-
Rangers' Michael Grabner: Away from team for personal matter•