Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Opts for salary arbitration

Zibanejad decided to file for arbitration Wednesday.

Despite missing 25 games with a broken leg, Zibanejad still managed to tally 14 goals, 23 helpers and 119 shots on goal while averaging 17:04 of ice time. If not for the injury, the 24-year-old almost certainly would have registered a third straight 40-plus point campaign and could have challenged his career-high 51 -- facts that no doubt will be presented to an arbitrator if the two sides can't reach an agreement ahead of time.