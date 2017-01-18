Zibanejad scored a pair of goals and took seven shots in his return from a leg injury Tuesday, but that wasn't enough in a 7-6 loss to the Stars.

He was thrown right back into the fire, skating 18:07, and both goals were big ones -- he interrupted the Stars' momentum with a second-period goal to make it 4-2 and helped power the Rangers' third-period comeback attempt by bringing the game within one goal. The Rangers clearly missed Zibanejad's skills in the lineup, and this was a powerful reminder of what he can do for fantasy owners now that he's healthy again.