Zibanejad (leg) will continue skating through the Rangers' bye week, the New York Daily News reports.

He's expected to rejoin the Rangers soon after the break; their next game is Friday. Zibanejad was off to a fast start with his new team, netting 15 points in 19 games, but a broken leg suffered Nov. 20 has kept him out since. Although the Blueshirts have played well without him, they'll surely welcome Zibanejad's return when it comes, as the Swede seems likely to lengthen their lineup by pushing Kevin Hayes to the role of third-line center.