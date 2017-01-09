Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Skating through bye week
Zibanejad (leg) will continue skating through the Rangers' bye week, the New York Daily News reports.
He's expected to rejoin the Rangers soon after the break; their next game is Friday. Zibanejad was off to a fast start with his new team, netting 15 points in 19 games, but a broken leg suffered Nov. 20 has kept him out since. Although the Blueshirts have played well without him, they'll surely welcome Zibanejad's return when it comes, as the Swede seems likely to lengthen their lineup by pushing Kevin Hayes to the role of third-line center.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Targeting mid-to-late January return•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Moved to IR•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Done for 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Departs Sunday's game with injury•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Posts two helpers in rout of Canucks•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stays hot with a goal and five shots•