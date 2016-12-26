Zibanejad (leg) is expected to return in mid-to-late January, the New York Post reports.

Zibanejad has already missed 17 games with a broken fibula. Prior to sustaining the injury, the first-year Ranger piled on five goals and 10 assists in only 19 games. Remarkably, he managed that level of production despite skating for an average of 16:41. If he happens to return on the early side of this latest timetable, we could be talking about only five more games without Z.