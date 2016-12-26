Zibanejad (leg) is expected to return in mid-to-late January, the New York Post reports.

Zibanejad has already missed 17 games with a broken fibula. Prior to sustaining the injury, the first-year Ranger piled on five goals and 10 assists in only 19 games. Remarkably, he managed that level of production despite skating for an average of 16:41. If he happens to return on the early side of this latest timetable, we could be talking about only five more games without Z.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola