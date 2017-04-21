Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Wins Game 5 in OT
Zibanejad netted the overtime winner as well as a shorthanded assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's Game 5 victory over Montreal.
He was all over the stat sheet, adding four hits and four blocked shots -- rare defensive production for a forward. Zibanejad said after the Rangers went down 2-1 in the series that he was playing too passively, but he's have picked up his aggressiveness noticeably in the past two games, and it's made a major difference.
