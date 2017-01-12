Rangers' Nick Holden: Does not practice Thursday
Holden did not skate Thursday due to personal reasons.
It's unclear why exactly Holden was given the day off, but it has to make his status for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs questionable as of now. The Alberta native has enjoyed an expanded role on New York's blue line and has been scoring like crazy recently, notching six points in as many games. Hopefully, the issue keeping him out of practice is not a serious one.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Puts home team's lone goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Suddenly hot•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Keys win with two goals•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Comes through with overtime winner•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Sinks third goal Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Gets on scoresheet twice Tuesday•