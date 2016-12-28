Holden tallied a pair of goals -- including the game-winner in the third period -- en route to a 4-3 victory over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Holden may have said after the game that his game isn't scoring goals, but he's now got six this year, putting him on pace for 13 -- a terrific total for a blueliner. The goals were both impressive ones -- a sharp-angled shot that beat Mike Condon and an in-close stuff-in shortly after the end of a power play. He's been more active than usual in the offensive zone lately, but Holden's heavy shot is rather inaccurate, so it often misses the net. When he gets it on goal, though, it goes in pretty often. Holden has quietly offered decent fantasy value of late, notching six points in the last nine games.