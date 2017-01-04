Holden scored the Rangers' only goal -- his eighth of the year -- in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo.

It came on his only shot of the game, which is fitting, considering the way Holden's shooting percentage has skyrocketed this season. Half of the 29-year-old's goals have come in the last four games, reflecting a sharp increase in his usage, although his minutes did drop under 20 in this one -- just the second time that's happened in the last eight games. Holden is already just two shy of his career-high 10 goals and four shy of his career-high 25 points, both set in 2013-14 with Colorado. The stats scream "unsustainable," but he just keeps on rolling anyway.